Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $976,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

