Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s (AJG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are adjusting our estimates modestly to reflect the updated CFO commentary, although we are maintaining our 2018, 2019, and 2020 EPS estimate of $3.43, $3.97, and $4.42, respectively. We are maintaining our $85 price based on an 18x multiple on 2019 cash earnings (ex-Clean Energy) and assigning $5/share value to the NPV of its tax credits. We reaffirm our Outperform rating and think AJG is on track to continue reporting industry leading organic growth.””

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,256. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,832,000 after buying an additional 259,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 967,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

