Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 199.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 890,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

