Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after buying an additional 998,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after buying an additional 708,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,491,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after buying an additional 78,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,223,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,545,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,091,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 4,447,382 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASNA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a PE ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 1.62. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

