ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of ASGN worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE:ASGN opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. ASGN’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, insider George H. Wilson bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.76 per share, with a total value of $247,012.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,793.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/asgn-inc-asgn-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.