Aspen Group (ASPU) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 36.53%.
Aspen Group stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.96. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 4,909 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,350.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,389 shares of company stock valued at $56,800. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 82,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.
