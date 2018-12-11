Assetmark Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in CVS Health by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock worth $5,932,565. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

