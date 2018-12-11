AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

