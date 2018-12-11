Athene (ATH) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,299. Athene has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,180.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,065,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,140. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 373.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 17.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 21.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 33.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.