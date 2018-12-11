Athersys (ATHX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.97. 851,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 667,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

ATHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $263.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.44.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a negative net margin of 108.83%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 361,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

