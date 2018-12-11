ATMChain (ATM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $229.00

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ATMChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Rfinex, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. ATMChain has a market cap of $384,484.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.01873860 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007750 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000334 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001853 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001261 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Rfinex, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

