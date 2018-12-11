AtriCure (ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

ATRC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 166,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $6,858,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

