AT&T Inc. (T) Receives $36.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,363,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,473,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

