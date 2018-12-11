Aurubis (NDA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.96 ($77.87).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a one year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.