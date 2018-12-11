Autoliv (ALV) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.45.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 15,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 150.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

