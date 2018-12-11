Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Increased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

ADP opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

