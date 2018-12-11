AXT (AXTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

