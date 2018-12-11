Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 150,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

