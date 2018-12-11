B. Riley Financial (RILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.53

Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 3365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $460.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $153,006.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,114 shares of company stock worth $825,037. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.