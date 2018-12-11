Badger Daylighting (BADFF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

