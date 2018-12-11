Bailard Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anixter International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

AXE stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

