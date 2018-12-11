Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Conn’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

