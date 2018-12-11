Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.20% of Transcat worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNS. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Singular Research boosted their price target on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,709 and sold 10,639 shares valued at $109,307. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

