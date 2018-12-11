Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $598,899.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Noble Financial lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

