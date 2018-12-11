Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

