Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 130,402 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 450.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Select Energy Services worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 49.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

