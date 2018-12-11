Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,238 Shares of Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tenneco worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 21.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,941,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 344,869 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 1,361.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,012,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 70.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 908,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

