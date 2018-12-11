Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.08) on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.70 ($4.07).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

