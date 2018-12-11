Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.46% of Fastenal worth $76,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,778,000 after purchasing an additional 268,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,358,000 after purchasing an additional 158,261 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,666,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 282,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,437,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

