Bamco Inc. NY Has $123.78 Million Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.49% of Icon worth $123,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Icon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 101,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bamco-inc-ny-has-123-78-million-holdings-in-icon-plc-iclr.html.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.