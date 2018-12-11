Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 13,582 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Worldpay worth $90,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.03.

In related news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

