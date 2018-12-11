Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 20,774 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.43% of Veeva Systems worth $66,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 23.61%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $137,477.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,477.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total value of $2,577,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,735 shares of company stock worth $12,564,748. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

