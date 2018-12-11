Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

SAN stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

