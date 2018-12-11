Bank of America Analysts Give Secureworks (SCWX) a $11.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCWX. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secureworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Secureworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $15.09 on Friday. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 92,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

