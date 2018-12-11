Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of FARO Technologies worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 315,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price objective on FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55 and a beta of 1.62. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 1,180 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $77,242.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $483,234. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

