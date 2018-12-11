Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Customers Bancorp worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-reduces-position-in-customers-bancorp-inc-cubi.html.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.