Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position Reduced by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $162,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-position-reduced-by-burgundy-asset-management-ltd.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.