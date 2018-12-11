Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 131,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWFG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 18,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

