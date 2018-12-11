Barclays Downgrades TESARO (TSRO) to Equal Weight

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSRO. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TESARO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO opened at $74.09 on Friday. TESARO has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESARO will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESARO by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,194,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESARO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,154,000 after buying an additional 116,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TESARO by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after buying an additional 1,375,361 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in TESARO by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,931,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TESARO by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after buying an additional 298,457 shares in the last quarter.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

