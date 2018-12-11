Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (AAUKF)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anglo American to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $20.45 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

