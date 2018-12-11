Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,582,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257,484 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

ABX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

