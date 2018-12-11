Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Career Education (CECO)

Stock analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.49 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Career Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CECO. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CECO stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $896.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Career Education will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $231,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $320,550. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Career Education by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

