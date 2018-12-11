Basf (BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.00 ($96.51).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €58.85 ($68.43) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

