Basf (BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €59.25 ($68.90) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.