Bayer (BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.80 ($105.58).

Shares of BAYN opened at €62.68 ($72.88) on Monday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

