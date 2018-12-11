BCE (BCE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a media sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BCE opened at C$56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 1-year low of C$50.72 and a 1-year high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.6700002287307 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.88.

In other BCE news, Director Robert Simmonds acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.49 per share, with a total value of C$122,078.00. Also, insider Glen Leblanc sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$425,847.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $869,960.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

