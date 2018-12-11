BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

BCE stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.574 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

