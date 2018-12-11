Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $109,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

