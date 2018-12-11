Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,614,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,759,000 after purchasing an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,276,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 88,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bell-rock-capital-llc-invests-244000-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.