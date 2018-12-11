Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,570 ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (SAA)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $134.63.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

